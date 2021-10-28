Kabushi Member of Parliament, Bowman Lusambo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful wounding and assault of two National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

Mr Lusambo, 43, of House no.36, Chamba Valley, Lusaka, took plea yesterday when he appeared before Luanshya Resident Magistrate, Kalutwa Chiluba.

This is in a matter in which Mr Lusambo is charged with two counts of unlawful

wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 248 chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that on April 11, 2019 while acting with other people unknown in Mpatamato Township of Luanshya District on the Copperbelt Province did unlawfully wound and further assaulted Mary Musonda and Stanley Musukwa respectively, both of Luanshya district.

Mr Lusambo who was in the company of his lawyers Makebi Zulu and Jonas Zimba both of Makebi Zulu Advocates, pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th and 16th November, 2021 for commencement of trial, as both complainants were not present before court.