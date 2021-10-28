Some of our notable Chipolopolo exports were in mid-week action for their respective clubs.

=EGYPT

Striker Justin Shonga made a forgettable debut for Ismaily on Wednesday in their 4-0 home loss to last season’s runners-up Al Ahly.

Shonga was substituted in the 46th minute.

=SOUTH AFRICA

Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata continues to enjoy first team action at his new club and fourth positioned Sekhukhune United and was between the posts in Wednesdays 2-0 home win over Amazulu who were fresh from their debut CAF Champions League group stage qualification after eliminating TP Mazembe over the weekend.

Amazulu midfielder Augustine Mulenga was substituted in the 46th minute.

=RUSSIA

Striker Evans Kangwa put Arsenal Tula ahead in the 32nd minute in their 1-1 away draw against Veles in a Russia Cup Group 3 match.

Kangwa was substituted in the 72nd minute while his brothers Kings came on in the 61st minute.

=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 77th minute of Rangers 2-2 home draw against Aberdeen but was not on target.



=ENGLAND

Midfielder Enock Mwepu scored his debut goal for Brighton on Wednesday night in their 4-2 post-match penalty loss away to Leicester City in an English League Cup 4th round tie.

Mwepu, who came on in the 56th minute with Brighton trailing 2-1, to equalize with a header in the 71st minute.

Patson Daka played the full 90 minutes but was not on target in regulation time.

Mwepu failed to convert Brighton’s fourth penalty after Patson had given Leicester a 3-1 lead in the shootouts.

Leicester will know their quarterfinals opponents when the last eight draws are made on October 30.

=DENMARK

On Tuesday, midfielder Lubambo Musonda’s Danish second division side Horsens were eliminated from the DBU Cup 3-1 on post-match penalties after their last 16 tie ended 1-1 at fulltime.

Lubambo was not on target and was substituted in the 77th minute.