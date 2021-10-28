Former Justice Minister Wynter has said that he was disappointed to read on social media the State House press statement on the name and identity of the newly appointed Director-General and Deputy Director of State Intelligence.

Reacting to the statement released by State House that President Hakainde Hichilema had with immediate effect terminated the contracts of Zambia Security Intelligence Service (ZSIS) Director-General, Hector Sikazwe, and his deputy Edith Mwenya, and replaced with Mr. Friday Nyambe as Director-General and Mr Francis Mwale as Deputy Director-General, Mr. Kabimba said that was unprecedented in the history of our country and the intelligence community in many countries.

Mr. KAbimba said that what President Hakainde has done was to expose the new DG to risk situations that may not be apparent now but could pose a national security breach for the country in the future.

Below is the full statement

Lack of Experience by HH will endanger Zambia’s National Security-Wynter Kabimba

Copy, cut and paste seems to be the hallmark of the so-called New Dawn government so far. I was flustered and overly disappointed as a citizen who has worked for several years both in the local government service and open civil service as minister of justice to read on social media the State House press statement on the name and identity of the newly appointed Director-General and Deputy Director of State Intelligence.

This is unprecedented in the history of our country and the intelligence community in many countries. However, the answer is simple.

The United States of America does it and it should therefore be the same here according to the so-called New Dawn government. But the American system is different from ours. In the US the appointment of the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) must be confirmed by the Senate at an open hearing after his/her appointment by the President. In the Zambian system, there is no ratification by the parliament of the person appointed as director of State Intelligence.

The reason for this non-ratification by parliament and hence non-exposure is to ensure that such an individual remains part of the state secret by nature of his responsibilities. It is also intended to guarantee his/her personal security against other foreign agencies and individuals.

What President Hakainde has done is to expose the new DG to risk situations that may not be apparent now but could pose a national security breach for the country in the future. But if you do not have the experience and you are not willing to learn because you knew it all, such is where we stand as a country today and I am certain more shock waves are still on the way