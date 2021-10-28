9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Nchanga Rangers Fire Coach Israel Mwanza

Nchanga Rangers have fired coach Israel Mwanza eight games into the 2021/22 FAZ National Division 1 season.

Club President Patson Nyirenda said Nchanga and Mwanza have seperated on mutual agreement.

Nchanga are tenth in the league with 10 points from eight matches played.

“In order to rescue our season Exco (Executive Committee) has decided to mutually seperate with the head coach Mr Israel Mwanza, Assistant Mr. Benson Chiwaya and the Physical Trainer Mr Charles Mwale,” Nyirenda said.

Nchanga have two wins, four draws and two losses.

Mwanza was re-hired by Nchanga last February after he resigned from Chambishi F.C.

The club has since announced the promotion of assistant coach Enos Silwimba to the role of interim head coach.

“The Second Assistant Mr. Enos Silwimba will take charge of the team in an interim capacity until ExCo appoints a permanent head coach. He will be assisted by youth coach Willie Chimpinde, while goalkeeper trainer Pascal Kasonde will continue until further notice,” Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, Nchanga last played in the FAZ Super Division in 2018.

