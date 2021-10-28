9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, October 28, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Red Arrows Win to Leave Bottom of FAZ Super League Table

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Red Arrows Win to Leave Bottom of FAZ Super League Table
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows have left the bottom of the FAZ Super League table after a 1-0 away win over fellow early season strugglers Prison Leopards in a rescheduled Week 7 game played at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

The games lone goal came in the 15th minute through Alidor Kayembe to hand the visitors their second league win of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Arrows rise three places from bottom to number 15 on 7 points from six games played with another two matches in hand.

Prison drop a notch from 17th to replace Arrows at the bottom of the log after picking up just one point from their last five games.

Chambishi are 16th on 7 points while Power Dynamos are at number 17 on 5 points to complete that bottom four classification after the Prison- Arrows game.

Arrows have two more outstanding games against Forest Rangers at home on November 3 and a Week 1 away date against defending champions Zesco United at a date to be advised.

The backlog has come about due to Arrows ‘current CAF Confederation Cup commitments.

Previous articleMaureen Mwanawasa Altered my Dad’s Will-Mirriam Mwanawasa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Red Arrows Win to Leave Bottom of FAZ Super League Table

Red Arrows have left the bottom of the FAZ Super League table after...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

MIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Shonga Makes Forgettable Debut in Egypt

Sports sports - 0
Some of our notable Chipolopolo exports were in mid-week action for their respective clubs. =EGYPT Striker Justin Shonga made a forgettable debut for Ismaily on Wednesday...
Read more

Nchanga Rangers Fire Coach Israel Mwanza

Sports sports - 1
Nchanga Rangers have fired coach Israel Mwanza eight games into the 2021/22 FAZ National Division 1 season. Club President Patson Nyirenda said Nchanga and...
Read more

Shepolopolo’s 2022 Womens AFCON Qualifiers Form Worries Mwape

Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape was comforted to see his side advance to the final qualifying round of the Morocco 2022 African Women’s Championship after...
Read more

Zanaco Beat Forest Rangers

Sports sports - 0
CAF Confederation Cup envoys Zanaco have marked their return to FAZ Super Division action with a 2-0 away win over Forest Rangers at Levy...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.