Red Arrows have left the bottom of the FAZ Super League table after a 1-0 away win over fellow early season strugglers Prison Leopards in a rescheduled Week 7 game played at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe.

The games lone goal came in the 15th minute through Alidor Kayembe to hand the visitors their second league win of the 2021/2022 campaign.

Arrows rise three places from bottom to number 15 on 7 points from six games played with another two matches in hand.

Prison drop a notch from 17th to replace Arrows at the bottom of the log after picking up just one point from their last five games.

Chambishi are 16th on 7 points while Power Dynamos are at number 17 on 5 points to complete that bottom four classification after the Prison- Arrows game.

Arrows have two more outstanding games against Forest Rangers at home on November 3 and a Week 1 away date against defending champions Zesco United at a date to be advised.

The backlog has come about due to Arrows ‘current CAF Confederation Cup commitments.