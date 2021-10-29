9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 29, 2021
Economy
Expedite works on Samfya Aquaculture Service Centre

Luapula Province Minister, Derrick Chilundia has urged contractors who have been engaged to establish an Aquaculture Service Centre in Samfya district to expedite their works.

Government through the Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) has acquired a loan from the African Development Bank (ADB) to among others establish an aquaculture service center in Samfya.

Sunshare has been contracted to put up a fish hatchery, one green house, fish cage fabrication workshop and 24 fish ponds at a cost of $ 1,524,209.99 whereas Savenda projects will construct one administration block, 10 medium cost houses, one cold chain facility, one mini feed plant, access road and water reticulation system at a cost of K25,019,250.

Speaking when he toured the project site, Mr Chilundika said it was the desire of the new dawn administration to see to it that all projects embarked upon are executed on time.

The Minister has since directed those charged with the task of supervising projects to ensure that once contractors move on site, they carry out their works according to the contractual schedule.

Mr Chilundika added that his office will closely monitor the project as it was among those that will help turn around the economy of the province.

And Senior Fisheries Officer, Amon Foloweza explained that the establishment of an aquaculture service center will help address the shortage of fish fingerlings in the province.

He revealed that the fish hatchery will be able to produce about one million fingerlings per annum.

The ZAEDP project seeks to promote aquaculture as a viable and inclusive business opportunity through enhanced production to improve livelihoods of the beneficiaries along the value chain.

