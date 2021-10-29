Inconsistent Nkana are back in action this Saturday and face an interesting test on the road against new kid on the block Kafue Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkana visit Celtic a week after losing 1-0 away to Kansanshi Dynamos on October 23.

The record 13-time Zambian champions face debutants Celtic who have produced some stunning results in their last five -game unbeaten run under ex-Chipolopolo and 1994 AFCON silver medalist Joel Bwalya.

Celtic beat early season pacesetters Buildcon 1-0 on September 26 at home to end the Ndola sides’ three-match winning start to the season.

Bwalya’s side followed that up on September 29 with a 2-0 victory over another visitor in the shape of defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United to also end another Ndola clubs’ unbeaten start to the campaign.

Then Celtic travelled to Kitwe where they held fallen giant Power Dynamos 0-0 on October 2.

Celtics reward for that good spell sees them sit at number five on 12 points and are three points behind second placed Nkwazi and are another eight points adrift of leaders and unbeaten Green Buffaloes after eight games played.

And now Celtic has in their gun-sights on 9th placed Nkana who are on 10 points and have collected just one win and three defeats from their last five league fixtures.

A victory over an in-or-off form Nkana remains a giant-kill and Bwalya and his team know an opportunity is upon them to add to their respective credentials so early in the season.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes will have to play second fiddle during Saturdays Emboela Stadium doubleheader with a lunchtime kickoff date against Kansanshi Dynamos.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 9 FIXTURES

30/10/2021

Lusaka Dynamos-Nkwazi

12h00: Green Buffaloes-Kansanshi Dynamos

15h00: Kafue Celtic-Nkana

Prison Leopards-Chambishi

Green Eagles-Indeni

Konkola Blades-Zesco United

31/10/2021

Forest Rangers-Kabwe Warriors

Power Dynamos-Zanaco

Buildcon-Nkwazi