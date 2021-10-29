9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, October 29, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Inconsistent Nkana Visit Tricky Kafue Celtic

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Inconsistent Nkana Visit Tricky Kafue Celtic
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Inconsistent Nkana are back in action this Saturday and face an interesting test on the road against new kid on the block Kafue Celtic at Edwin Emboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Nkana visit Celtic a week after losing 1-0 away to Kansanshi Dynamos on October 23.

The record 13-time Zambian champions face debutants Celtic who have produced some stunning results in their last five -game unbeaten run under ex-Chipolopolo and 1994 AFCON silver medalist Joel Bwalya.

Celtic beat early season pacesetters Buildcon 1-0 on September 26 at home to end the Ndola sides’ three-match winning start to the season.

Bwalya’s side followed that up on September 29 with a 2-0 victory over another visitor in the shape of defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United to also end another Ndola clubs’ unbeaten start to the campaign.

Then Celtic travelled to Kitwe where they held fallen giant Power Dynamos 0-0 on October 2.

Celtics reward for that good spell sees them sit at number five on 12 points and are three points behind second placed Nkwazi and are another eight points adrift of leaders and unbeaten Green Buffaloes after eight games played.

And now Celtic has in their gun-sights on 9th placed Nkana who are on 10 points and have collected just one win and three defeats from their last five league fixtures.

A victory over an in-or-off form Nkana remains a giant-kill and Bwalya and his team know an opportunity is upon them to add to their respective credentials so early in the season.

Meanwhile, Buffaloes will have to play second fiddle during Saturdays Emboela Stadium doubleheader with a lunchtime kickoff date against Kansanshi Dynamos.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 9 FIXTURES
30/10/2021
Lusaka Dynamos-Nkwazi
12h00: Green Buffaloes-Kansanshi Dynamos
15h00: Kafue Celtic-Nkana
Prison Leopards-Chambishi
Green Eagles-Indeni
Konkola Blades-Zesco United
31/10/2021
Forest Rangers-Kabwe Warriors
Power Dynamos-Zanaco
Buildcon-Nkwazi

Previous articleConstituency Development Fund Increased from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Inconsistent Nkana Visit Tricky Kafue Celtic

Inconsistent Nkana are back in action this Saturday and face an interesting test on the road against new kid...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ngonga Called Up For Qatar 2022 Dead-Rubber Dates

Sports sports - 2
Nkana striker Alex Ngonga has received his second Chipolopolo call-up under Beston Chambeshi as the team kicks off preparations for the 2022 Qatar FIFA...
Read more

Red Arrows Win to Leave Bottom of FAZ Super League Table

Sports sports - 0
Red Arrows have left the bottom of the FAZ Super League table after a 1-0 away win...
Read more

MIDWEEK PROS HIT LIST: Shonga Makes Forgettable Debut in Egypt

Sports sports - 0
Some of our notable Chipolopolo exports were in mid-week action for their respective clubs. =EGYPT Striker Justin Shonga made a forgettable debut for Ismaily on Wednesday...
Read more

Nchanga Rangers Fire Coach Israel Mwanza

Sports sports - 1
Nchanga Rangers have fired coach Israel Mwanza eight games into the 2021/22 FAZ National Division 1 season. Club President Patson Nyirenda said Nchanga and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.