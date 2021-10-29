Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to depart for the United Kingdom on 30th October, 2021 to attend the World Leaders Summit of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This meeting is the 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP 26) and will be held from 1st to 5th November, 2021, during which period, President Hichilema will also have a series of bilateral engagements in London.

According to the statement made available to the media, the President will be attending the COP 26 at the invitation of the Honourable Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Head of State will again be accompanied by a lean delegation comprising the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Hon. Collins Nzovu, M.P.

During his visit to the United Kingdom, President Hichilema is also expected to hold meetings in London with members of the House of Commons and UK policymakers, potential investors, as well as the Eurobond holders.

The statement further said that these meetings are part of the strategic engagements of the President aimed at making progress towards the UPND Government’s vision of economic transformation. As we all know, this is critical for Zambia’s economic recovery and sustainable economic development.

A total of 190 Heads of State and Government that are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as well as key players on the international arena, are expected to attend this important meeting. The landmark Paris Agreement on Climate Change that was agreed to in 2015, which was also signed by Zambia, provides an ambitious framework for the world to deal with climate change and its impact.

The negative effects of climate change have equally been experienced in Zambia where intermittent weather patterns, especially for rainy seasons, have resulted in frequent droughts and flash floods that have adversely impacted on food, water and energy security.

The world remains off track in meeting the set goals to achieve the following;

i) To limit increases in global warming to between 1.5 – 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels,

ii) To drive urgent adaptation to the changing climate, and

iii) To mobilise financial resources for the required changes.

The Zambian Government is hopeful that the outcomes of the COP26 climate change meeting will contribute towards protecting our countries and our planet from the devastating impacts of climate change, as well as mobilizing the required resources for agreed actions. The latter will form a major part of the President’s engagements with key players while on this visit, because as we all know, addressing policy aspirations requires commitment at the highest political level.

“It is for this reason that President Hichilema will strategically join world leaders on global platforms, to advance the Government’s ambitious transformation agenda aimed at deriving maximum benefits for the people of our great country.

“The Government remains committed to making Zambia a global beacon of environmental sustainability and a champion of the green economy. “concluded the statement.