Friday, October 29, 2021
Entertainment News
Slapdee, Macky 2, Chef 187 and other artists collaborate on an Independence Anthem

Zambian top notch music stars Slapdee, Macky 2, Chef 187, Pilato, Judy, Organized Family, Mampi, Chester and other Zambian music acts team up on this Independence Anthem sponsored by Kalandanya Music Promotions. The song is called “One Zambia, One Nation” and spearheads National Unity.

Previous articleHuman Rights Commission calls on Government to abolish the death penalty as it violates the basic right to life

