Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is this afternoon expected to present the 2022 National Budget in parliament.

This will be the first budget by the new dawn administration following their election victory on August 12th, 2021.

The Budget is expected to set a tone on how the new administration hopes to revive the economy.

Zambians will keenly follow key pronouncement on the Farmers Input Support Program, Mining Tax and Pay as you earn among others.