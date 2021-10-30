Shangombo Member of Parliament (MP), Mubika Mubika has praised the government for the proposed K173 billion 2022 national budget.

Mr Mubika said noted that budget will be the first ever to uplift the livelihoods of people in Shangombo district since Zambia got its Independence.

He observed that the budget will be implemented effectively because the money has been decentralised to the local people who will benefit directly.

In an interview with ZANIS, the law maker said the 2022 national budget has set a bar as the biggest milestone in the history of Zambia.

“This is the first budget that will uplifting lives of the people of Shangombo,” he said.

Mr Mubika said he is positive that with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), increment from K1.6 million to K25.7 million, the face of Shangombo District will now change.

“We will try by all means to ensure that we have enough clinics, staff accommodation for our teachers, enough classrooms, ICTs also to be provided to our learners as well as feeder roads to be attended to,” he said.

The K173 billion 2021 national budget was availed yesterday by Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, under the theme “Growth, Jobs and taking development to the people.”