9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, October 30, 2021
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Government extolled for increased CDF allocation

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy Government extolled for increased CDF allocation
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shangombo Member of Parliament (MP), Mubika Mubika has praised the government for the proposed K173 billion 2022 national budget.

Mr Mubika said noted that budget will be the first ever to uplift the livelihoods of people in Shangombo district since Zambia got its Independence.

He observed that the budget will be implemented effectively because the money has been decentralised to the local people who will benefit directly.

In an interview with ZANIS, the law maker said the 2022 national budget has set a bar as the biggest milestone in the history of Zambia.

“This is the first budget that will uplifting lives of the people of Shangombo,” he said.

Mr Mubika said he is positive that with the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), increment from K1.6 million to K25.7 million, the face of Shangombo District will now change.

“We will try by all means to ensure that we have enough clinics, staff accommodation for our teachers, enough classrooms, ICTs also to be provided to our learners as well as feeder roads to be attended to,” he said.

The K173 billion 2021 national budget was availed yesterday by Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane, under the theme “Growth, Jobs and taking development to the people.”

Previous articlePresident Biden nominates Zambian-American for top USAID job

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Government extolled for increased CDF allocation

Shangombo Member of Parliament (MP), Mubika Mubika has praised the government for the proposed K173 billion 2022 national budget. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to implement a New Agriculture Programme in the 2022/2023 Farming Season, FISP Not Cost Effective

Economy Chief Editor - 9
The government says it will implement a new comprehensive agriculture support programme commencing in the 2022/2023 farming season as the Farmer Input Support Programme...
Read more

Zambia pledges to slash deficit as it seeks IMF deal, debt restructuring

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has pledged to slash the budget deficit and curb borrowing, as the government aims to agree an IMF lending programme...
Read more

Constituency Development Fund Increased from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency

Economy Chief Editor - 33
Government has increased the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K1.6 million to K25.7 million per constituency. Speaking when he delivered the proposed 2022 National Budget...
Read more

The Live Presentation of Zambia’s 2022 National Budget by Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane

Economy Chief Editor - 19
https://www.facebook.com/znbctoday/videos/229026069163541/   Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane is this afternoon expected to present the 2022 National Budget in parliament. This will be the first budget by the new...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.