Chiefs in itezhi-tezhi Districts have unanimously resolved that the district be re-aligned from Central to Southern Province.

Speaking on behalf of Itezhi-tezhi traditional leaders, Chief Musungwa says the decision that was taken to move itezhi-tezhi to Central Province was done without consultation.

Speaking after coffering with President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday in Namwala, Chief Musungwa said the move has brought many challenges as the district was too far from the provincial headquarters in Kabwe while Choma has remained closer.

“You can imagine, we have to pass through a heavily congested town like Lusaka to reach Kabwe when Choma is just stones throwaway. Why should we be forced to cover this long distance to Kabwe when we were better off with Choma before,” he said.

Chief Musungwa said the realignment of the district was done without due consideration of negative consequences such as loss of cultural identity as people in Itezhi tezhi share common customs and traditions with the people of Namwala.

He stated that Itezhi tezhi was part of Namwala before being granted a district status.

And Special Assistant to the President and Presidential Spokesperson, Anthony Bwalya said President Hakainde Hichilema has received representations from Itezhi tezhi Chiefs who want the district taken back to Southern Province.

Mr Bwalya said President Hichilema will study the matter which he said requires consensus.

“The President has received the matter and it is receiving considerable attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, Itezhi tezhi Member of Parliament, Twambo Mutinta said there is a general consensus that the district, is taken back to Southern as it will make economic sense in doing business.

There have been also calls from Chiefs under Chirundu District, to have the district taken back to Southern Province from Lusaka.

Itezhi tezhi and Chirundu districts were realigned to Central and Lusaka Provinces respectively by late President Michael Sata in 2012.