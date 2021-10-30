Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced a raft of measures aimed at boosting the education sector in Zambia in the 2022 national budget.
The budget themed ‘Growth, Jobs and Taking Development Closer to the People,’ has proposals that if implemented, will transform the Zambian education sector forever with an allocation of K18.1 billion, translating into 10.4% of the total budget.
In his address, Dr Musokotwane said the New Dawn Administration believes that education is the greatest equalizer that sound education requires teachers.
He regretted that unfortunately, most of the Zambians schools, especially those in rural areas, do not have enough teachers.
“It is not uncommon to find only two or three teachers at schools with grades one to seven or even grades one to nine. Madam, despite this limited number of teachers in some schools, there are at least 55,000 young trained teachers who have not been employed. Some have been waiting for six years or more post training to be hired. The New Dawn Administration has found money to recruit teachers and it will always prioritise education,” Dr Musokotwane revealed.
He announced that for the first time in the history of Zambia, government will recruit 30,000 teachers in 2022.
Dr Musokotwane said the number is more than what was hired in the past ten years put together.
“The recruitment will help reduce the backlog of unemployed teachers. Over the next five years, the Government will continue to hire more teachers in net terms and the plan is to be current by 2026. These recruitments are aimed at improving the quality of education by reducing the pupil-teacher ratios. The teachers will be deployed equitably to serve in all districts,” he stated.
The Finance Minister said, to further improve the quality of education through the provision of teaching and learning materials, grants to primary schools will be increased three-fold in 2022.
Dr Musokotwane also announced that Government will construct an additional 120 secondary schools to increase access to education.
“The financing for this initiative will be through a concessional loan I recently signed with the World Bank under the Zambia Education Enhancement Project. This loan is payable over 30 years,” he stated.
He also announced that Tuition, Parent Teachers Association and examination fees that learners pay in public schools will be abolished.
“The United Party for National Development has always advocated for free education for the child whose family is unable to pay. It is such support during the UNIP era that enabled many of us to be where we are today. We shall always be committed to this ideal. As such, the 2022 Budget envisages concrete steps towards this goal. Government already provides free educational services for learners at primary school level. At secondary school level, however, learners currently pay. Typically, they pay K600 per annum per child for tuition when not in boarding. If in boarding, they pay a total of K3,600 inclusive of K600 tuition fee. In addition, Parent Teachers Association fees and examination fees are paid. Tuition, Parent Teachers Association and examination fees that learners pay in public schools will be abolished.”
He added, “For the avoidance of doubt, the fees charged at public early childhood and secondary schools for a child to be allowed to attend class are done away with. To this end, grants from the Government to public schools will be increased to meet the operational costs that were previously financed by the fees.”
“Regarding boarding fees for secondary school learners, a bursary scheme will be introduced for vulnerable learners. The beneficiaries for bursaries will not be chosen from Lusaka or provincial headquarters and not even at the district level. Rather, it will be determined at the community level in the constituencies, possibly at ward level. The provision of the budget for the bursaries will be through the Constituency Development Fund,” Dr Musokotwane said.
“I am sure you will agree with me that in a situation where the most deserving children must be identified, the community itself provides the best possibility for making a determination because such children are known within their locality. The exact modalities are being worked out ahead of the opening of schools in 2022.”
He said to ensure that the girl child has equitable opportunities to quality education as a boy child, Government will address challenges that the girl child faces such as walking long distances to school, early marriages, menstrual hygiene and unwanted pregnancies.
“In this regard, we will expand the support to the girl child through the Keeping Girls in School Programme from the current 28,964 in 2021 to 43,520 girls in 2022.
Upnd should have thanked PF and ECL for massive infrastructure the country has experienced in terms of schools.
Teachers will only be recruited because PF has built primary, secondary and universities. Viva PF.
One of the problems Government faces in the recruitment of teachers and health personnel is that our people don’t want to work in rural areas. Last a child of one of my friend was posted to Nseluka near Kasama. The father worked hard to have his child deployed in Kitwe. Those thirty thousand teachers cannot all work at Mukuba Secondary School… people must accept to work even in the remotest parts of the country. After all if we don’t go to these areas who do we expect to go there? The Chinese? Otherwise if the goverment fails to put its foot on the ground this projected number will always remain projected.
Henry – Are you blind how can you thank someone for leaving you in debt…most of that infrastructure was grossly overpriced look at KKIA an airport that should never have cost that much its inflated by almost $150 million, Roads that were costing $1 million per kilometre not even in Europe does a road cost that much and they include lighting and underground drainage. Thank them for what? Its no surprise that the likes of Faith Musonda can keep that amount of money hidden in their houses because we have a reckless, irresponsible PF govt. PF came with a big banner stating that they were a pro-poor govt and they never came close to such a budget that is even similar to the UK budget. The biggest setback to this budget will be corrupt rotten PF controlling officers still in govt who…
in govt who perpetuated looting now will be tasked to oversee a massive increase in CDF….thank PF you say?
Wake up!!
Deja Vu – The only way round that issue is giving them an added incentive to work in rural areas but even that is not enough when there is no accommodation at the basic school you are posted to. Doctors face the same problem lack of suitable facilities. Another way of solving this problem is having and improving Teacher’s training colleges in every province and only accepting applications from only students from secondary schools from within that province. Most of my boarding school mates who took up careers in teaching have remained in that province and heading up basic schools in areas I have never heard of.
For the sack of innovation this govt should have also removed the internet phone call tax…this has not helped at all I remember how it was easy to do business on WhatsApp call with people in Zambia. This tax was only imposed with the backing of the networks to as people continue using their poor substandard inflated services instead of they themselves innovating.