Nkana have beaten Kafue Celtic 1-0 away in Lusaka to go fourth on the FAZ Super Division table for at least 24 hours.

Former league top scorer Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba scored the goal in the first half of this round nine match played at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

Making a rare start for Nkana this season, Kampamba scored in the 32 nd minute as Kalampa recovered from last week’s 1-0 away loss to Kansanshi Dynamos.

The win moved coach Beston Chambeshi’s side to 13 points from nine matches played.

Nkana are one point above fifth placed Buildcon, who have played two matches less.

Elsewhere, unbeaten league leaders Green Buffaloes forced a goalless draw against promoted side Kansanshi Dynamos in the lunch time match at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

Buffaloes’ lead has been cut from five to two points by Nkwazi, who thumped Lusaka Dynamos 3-0 on Saturday.

The Soldiers have 21 points and second placed Nkwazi have 18 points after playing nine games each.

Week 9 Results

30/10/2021

Green Buffaloes 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Kafue Celtic 0-1 Nkana

Lusaka Dynamos 0-3 Nkwazi

Forest Rangers 1-1 Kabwe Warriors

Green Eagles 0-0 Indeni

Konkola Blades 1-1 Zesco United

31/10/2021

Power Dynamos Vs Zanaco

Buildcon Vs Red Arrows

Prison Leopards Vs Chambishi