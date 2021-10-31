Power Dynamos and guests Zanaco served up a six-goal feast at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe that did very little for either sides cause in the bottom six of the FAZ Super League table at the end of round nine.

The two sides finished 3-3 in a match Power rallied from two-down at halftime time and sparked to life after the hour-mark.

Moussa Souleymanou put Zanaco ahead in the 2nd minute and Moses Phiri added the second goal on the stroke of halftime.

Power captain and midfielder Godfrey Ngwenya then converted a 64th minute penalty and Luka Chamanga equalized in the 69th minute.

Chamanga leveled in style with a long-range effort after benefitting from an assist from Ngwenya.

But Ackim Mumba eclipsed Chamanga’s effort with one from range for Zanaco in the 81th minute.

Zanaco thought they were on course to collecting a third league win on the trot when Faustin Bakodila restored parity in the 88th minute when he stomped in a corner to ensure they shared the spoils.

Zanaco are little changed at 13th on 9 points after the game but the draw does nothing for Power who sink to bottom of the table from 17 to 18.

This is after former bottom placed occupants Prison Leopards beat Chambishi 2-1 at home in Kabwe thanks to goals from Levy and Junior Zulu while Kelvin Chomba converted a penalty for the visitors.

Prison move up to number 16 on 8 points, pushing down Power Dynamos with their 6 points while Chambishi are just above the Kitwe side 7 points.

Red Arrows also stay put at number 15 after drawing 0-0 away to 5th placed Buildcon.

Buildcon join 4th placed Nkana on 13 points after the draw.

