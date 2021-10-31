The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) in Muchinga says it is happy with the government’s plan of recruiting 30,000 teachers and 11,200 health workers next year.

ZCTU Muchinga Province Regional Coordinator, Nondo Kasanda said the recruitment of the teachers and health workers will improve service delivery in both the education and health sectors.

Mr. Kasanda said the huge recruitment exercise will be happening for the first time after many years saying this confirms the new dawn administration’s commitment to transform the economic and social landscape of the country.

He further said the recruitment of civil servants next year will help fight unemployment and poverty levels which he said were on the rise.

Meanwhile, Mr Kasanda added that the Union is also happy with plans to dismantle outstanding arrears for retirees who had suffered so much.

“The paying out of retirees will go a long way towards social protection of our senior citizens,” Mr Kasanda said.

He has appealed to national union leaders to negotiate for better salary increment for civil servants during negotiations with government as the cost of living is high.

“Workers are going through tough time due to low salaries and I want to appeal to our national union leaders to settle for a better salary increment,” he said.

On Friday last week, Minister of Finance, Situmbeko Musokotwane presented the proposed K173 billion 2022 National Budget.