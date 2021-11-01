Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says his country is committed to supporting developing countries such as Zambia, in their struggle to safeguard sovereignty, security and developmental interests.

Mr Li made this assurance when he met President Hakainde Hichilema, at State House recently.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that COVID-19 remains a devastating reality world over, and China stands ready to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines globally, to include accessibility and affordability in developing countries.

Mr Li explained that at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Xi Jinping announced that China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion doses of vaccines to the world by the end of this year.

He said in addition to donating 100 million US dollars towards COVAX, China will donate another 100 million doses of vaccines to other developing countries in the course of this year.

The Chinese Ambassador disclosed that China will further provide another 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Zambia, in addition to the doses that have been donated to the country.

He explained that the Chinese vaccines have been widely recognized with a high level of safety and efficacy, and believes that they will help Zambia defeat the epidemic and restore the economy at an early date.

Meanwhile, Mr Li has announced the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which is the first state-level expo, scheduled to take place soon, saying that President Hichilema has been invited to attend.

“President Hichilema will attend the 4th China International Import Expo online and is also expected to deliver a speech. The gesture will help Zambia’s quality products enter China. We hope that the Zambian side takes the CIIE as an opportunity and further increase export to China by making use of China’s preferential treatment of Zambian products”, he said.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that Chinese government, hopes to work with the Zambian government, and has encouraged more countries and organizations to participate in the Global Development Initiative on Partnership for Africa’s Development.

The Chinese Ambassador stated that this is in order to make positive contributions to African countries’ post-pandemic economic recovery and their stronger, green and sound development.

And President Hichilema thanked China for providing Zambia with vaccines and anti-pandemic materials, adding that the new administration pursues economic diplomacy, and is willing to develop friendly cooperative relations, with all countries in the world.

“Zambia’s new administration places a high premium on the Zambia-China friendship and is firmly committed to keeping good relations with China. We ready to explore new ways for more cooperation with China, benefiting the two peoples.” The President said.