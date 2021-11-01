Katuba Member of Parliament, Mwabashike Nkulukusa has initiated the establishment of a nine-member committee which will drive the developmental agenda of the constituency.

Mr Nkulukusa said the Katuba Public-Private Sector Development Committee will be responsible for providing the foresight in the planning and implementation of projects in the area.

The Lawmaker explains that the committee is not individual based but institutional as members are drawn from private companies operating in the constituency.

Mr Nkulukusa said this when he held a meeting with the business community in the area to discuss the way forward on the development of the area.

He emphasized that the committee will implement its functions using the Katuba Strategic Development Plan that will be developed by the multisectoral team.

“On October 29th, the Finance and National Planning Minister gave us an embracing budget that empowers local communities and power has been devolved to constituencies and wards like ours. This calls for us to build capacity so that we carry out development in line with the expectations of the general citizenry and will work closely with you and the business community through the committee we have just formed, “he stressed.

Mr Nkulukusa stated that the strategic development plan will focus on five key sectors of constructing hospitals, schools, roads, water, sanitation and hygiene as well as rural electricity connectivity.

And Chibombo District Council Chairperson, Nyuton Nyeleti said the local authority will curb any form of corruption and poor workmanship.

Mr Nyeleti noted that for a long time corruption has eroded the much needed resources that are allegedly mismanaged at the procurement stage for the local authority.

“The devolution of power and increased CDF allocation has come at the time when people need development and as the local authority, we are enthused with the political will exhibited and in the five years, Chibombo will be a model free of corruption and inequality,” Mr Nyereti said.

Meanwhile, SHAIS Foods Chief Executive Officer, Mirriam Chipolu assured that the business community is more than ready to partner with the area MP in bettering the lives of people.

Mrs Chipolu disclosed that her firm has several opportunities that will see the uptake of youths through employment going forward.

Representatives from Angels of Care, Codeline Transport, Mt Meru Limited and Modern Automotive among others also attended the meeting.

During the presentation of the K173 billion 2022 National Budget to Parliament last Friday, Minister of Finance and National Planning, Situmbeko Musokotwane proposed to spend K25.7 million towards Constituency Development Fund from the previous K1.6 million.