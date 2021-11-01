9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Independent Broadcasting Authority and ZNBC Boards dissolved

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Independent Broadcasting Authority and ZNBC Boards dissolved
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has dissolved the Board for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, respectively.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda announced that the dissolution is pursuant to the provisions of section 7 (2) of the IBA Act No. 17 2002 and section 412 of the ZNBC Act, Chapter 54 of the laws of Zambia, as read with Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Mrs. Kasanda has since thanked the out-going board members for having served the country to the best of their abilities, and wished them well in their future endeavors.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.

Previous articleSteven Gerrard Salutes Fashion-able Hat-trick

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Independent Broadcasting Authority and ZNBC Boards dissolved

Government has dissolved the Board for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema arrives in Scotland

General News Chief Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of the World Leaders Summit on climate change which starts today. President Hichilema is expected...
Read more

Goodward Mulubwa nursing 22 gunshot wounds

General News Chief Editor - 30
Businessman Goodward Mulubwa was on Saturday night shot at by unknown assailants in an apparent assassination attempt at his home. Mr. Mulubwa, a close associate...
Read more

Human Rights Commission continues advocating for the abolition of the death penalty in Zambia.

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has continued advocating for the abolition of the death penalty in Zambia. HRC Principle Planning and Collaboration Officer, Lisbon Chaamwe...
Read more

Nombo calls for a positive work attitude among civic leaders

General News Chief Editor - 5
The government has called for a positive work attitude among civic leaders to help Local Authorities improve service delivery to the people on behalf...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.