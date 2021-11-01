Government has dissolved the Board for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, respectively.

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda announced that the dissolution is pursuant to the provisions of section 7 (2) of the IBA Act No. 17 2002 and section 412 of the ZNBC Act, Chapter 54 of the laws of Zambia, as read with Article 270 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.

Mrs. Kasanda has since thanked the out-going board members for having served the country to the best of their abilities, and wished them well in their future endeavors.

This is according to a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today.