9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

PRO’S HIT LIST : Chipolopolo Stars in Weekend Goal Deluge

By sports
53 views
0
Sports PRO'S HIT LIST : Chipolopolo Stars in Weekend Goal Deluge
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

It was generally a prolific and profitable weekend for our Chipolopolo stars at their respective clubs overseas.

=RUSSIA
Striker Evans Kangwa came off the bench in the 57th minute to score for Arsenal Tula’s in the 65th minute of Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to third positioned Sochi thanks to assist from his brother Kings Kangwa.
The goal was Kangwa’s first of the season from eight appearances.
Kings played the full 90 minutes for the third from bottom side.

=MOROCCO
Midfielder Clatous Chama started for fifth placed RS Berkane on Sunday and provided an assist for their final goal in the 77th minute in a 4-1 home win over second from bottom Ittihad Tanger.
Chama was substituted a minute later.

=SWEDEN
Midfielder Emmanuel Banda scored for second placed Djurgardens on Sunday in their 1-0 away win over second from bottom Orebro.
Banda scored on the stroke of halftime before he was substituted just after the restart.
It was the Zambia midfielders’ fourth goal of the season.
Compatriot Edward Chilufya also started before being substituted in the 73rd minute.

=ENGLAND
Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 70th minute of Leicester’s 2-0 home loss to Arsenal on Saturday.
Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu on Saturday scored his second successive competitive goal for Brighton after scoring his first in Wednesdays English League Cup date against Leicester.
Mwepu followed that up with his debut EPL goal during Brighton’s 2-2 away draw at Liverpool.
The midfielder sparked Brighton’s rally from two-nil down when he scored his sides first goal in the 41st minute in a match he played the full 90 minutes.

Previous articleDIV 1 WRAP: Trident Open One Point Lead

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

PRO’S HIT LIST : Chipolopolo Stars in Weekend Goal Deluge

It was generally a prolific and profitable weekend for our Chipolopolo stars at their respective clubs overseas. =RUSSIA Striker...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DIV 1 WRAP: Trident Open One Point Lead

Sports sports - 0
Trident FC have opened a one point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after forcing a 1-1 home draw...
Read more

Sate Sate Kampamba Hailed For First Nkana Goal of the Season

Sports sports - 0
Ex-Nkana forward Simon Bwalya has hailed his former team mate Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba for scoring his first goal of the 2021/22 FAZ Super...
Read more

Steven Gerrard Salutes Fashion-able Hat-trick

Sports sports - 5
Glasgow Rangers coach Steven Garrard has praised Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala after his debut club hat-trick inspired the Scottish champions to an emphatic victory...
Read more

Power Dynamos-Zanaco Draw in Six Goal Thriller

Sports sports - 0
Power Dynamos and guests Zanaco served up a six-goal feast at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe that did very little for...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.