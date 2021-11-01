It was generally a prolific and profitable weekend for our Chipolopolo stars at their respective clubs overseas.

=RUSSIA

Striker Evans Kangwa came off the bench in the 57th minute to score for Arsenal Tula’s in the 65th minute of Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to third positioned Sochi thanks to assist from his brother Kings Kangwa.

The goal was Kangwa’s first of the season from eight appearances.

Kings played the full 90 minutes for the third from bottom side.

=MOROCCO

Midfielder Clatous Chama started for fifth placed RS Berkane on Sunday and provided an assist for their final goal in the 77th minute in a 4-1 home win over second from bottom Ittihad Tanger.

Chama was substituted a minute later.

=SWEDEN

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda scored for second placed Djurgardens on Sunday in their 1-0 away win over second from bottom Orebro.

Banda scored on the stroke of halftime before he was substituted just after the restart.

It was the Zambia midfielders’ fourth goal of the season.

Compatriot Edward Chilufya also started before being substituted in the 73rd minute.



=ENGLAND

Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka came on in the 70th minute of Leicester’s 2-0 home loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu on Saturday scored his second successive competitive goal for Brighton after scoring his first in Wednesdays English League Cup date against Leicester.

Mwepu followed that up with his debut EPL goal during Brighton’s 2-2 away draw at Liverpool.

The midfielder sparked Brighton’s rally from two-nil down when he scored his sides first goal in the 41st minute in a match he played the full 90 minutes.