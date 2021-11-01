9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
Sports
Sate Sate Kampamba Hailed For First Nkana Goal of the Season

Ex-Nkana forward Simon Bwalya has hailed his former team mate Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba for scoring his first goal of the 2021/22 FAZ Super Division campaign.

Making a rare start, Kampamba scored a first half goal when Nkana beat Kafue Celtic 1-0 in last Saturday’s League match played away in Lusaka.

Bwalya believes the goal will help Sate boost his confidence levels.

Sate Sate, the two time Super Division top scorer, has struggled with form in recent seasons.

“Sate has shown that class is permanent,” said Bwalya, who now plays for Kitwe United.

“Sate Sate is my brother, I always believe in him. I was happy for him,” he said.

“It is good that he scored. I think it is a new beginning for Sate. I just wish him all the best in the coming games.”

Bwalya shared the Nkana dressing room with Kampamba during his six-year long stay in Wusakile.

