9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

The Africa Youth Conference gets underway

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News The Africa Youth Conference gets underway
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government has registered its commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally, through the formation of the Ministry of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises.

Mrs Nalumango says that youths are usually confronted with an increasingly complex socio-economic and political context which creates a negative impact on their development, hence the need to empower them.

Mrs Nalumango listed extensive poverty, limited access to education and lack of employment opportunities, as among the challenges being faced by the young people in the country, needing government’s resolve.

The Acting President listed some of the factors as one of the reasons Zambian youths arrived at a collective decision to change government through the electoral process in the previous August 2021 general elections.

She was speaking in a speech read for her by Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu, during the 2021 Africa Youth Conference held in commemoration of the African Union Youth Day.

Mrs Nalumango was happy that the African Youth Day has been designated an annual date, to signpost the recognition of the important role of the youths of Africa and look into the challenges, in relation to education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“We are very elated to be present here, especially that the government wishes to be associated with continental and global events and register our commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally,” Mrs. Nalumango stated.

She indicated that it was governments’ way of promoting the plights of young people and also fulfilling the African Union action 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mrs Nalumango called for a more harmonized and united Africa as major synergies and bridges towards a more sustainable development and growth plan for the region.

She said it will safeguard the future and unity of African countries, while rendering them with a common Pan African identity.

Minister of Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga pointed out the role of the education sector, in actualizing developmental activities.

Mr Mubanga explained that certain disciplines offered in higher learning institutions can add great value to the country’s growth, thereby contributing to Africa’s development.

And One United Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola urged African youths to rise to the occasion and remember the struggle of the African forefathers.

Mr Daramola said that there are more values to be derived from a united Africa than divide.

He noted the reason for his organization to push people to people engagements while clogging young people in the philosophy of a united Africa.

Giving a virtue speech, veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga stressed the need for young ones to learn about the formation of Pan-Africanism in order to rejuvenate the spirit of oneness.

University of Zambia student representative Aaaron Mandoka, thanked government and the stakeholders for creating such a platform for youths to air out their challenges and build solutions.

Previous articleNorthwest teachers welcome the the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in 2022 budget

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

The Africa Youth Conference gets underway

Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government has registered its commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally, through the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Northwest teachers welcome the the recruitment of 30,000 teachers in 2022 budget

General News Chief Editor - 0
Teacher unions in North-western province have welcomed the 2022 budget especially that it indicates the recruitment of 30,000 teachers. Professional Teachers Union...
Read more

Independent Broadcasting Authority and ZNBC Boards dissolved

General News Chief Editor - 8
Government has dissolved the Board for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, respectively. Minister of Information and Media...
Read more

President Hichilema arrives in Scotland

General News Chief Editor - 13
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Glasgow, Scotland ahead of the World Leaders Summit on climate change which starts today. President Hichilema is expected...
Read more

Goodward Mulubwa nursing 22 gunshot wounds

General News Chief Editor - 32
Businessman Goodward Mulubwa was on Saturday night shot at by unknown assailants in an apparent assassination attempt at his home. Mr. Mulubwa, a close associate...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.