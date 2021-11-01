Acting President Mutale Nalumango says government has registered its commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally, through the formation of the Ministry of Small Scale and Medium Enterprises.

Mrs Nalumango says that youths are usually confronted with an increasingly complex socio-economic and political context which creates a negative impact on their development, hence the need to empower them.

Mrs Nalumango listed extensive poverty, limited access to education and lack of employment opportunities, as among the challenges being faced by the young people in the country, needing government’s resolve.

The Acting President listed some of the factors as one of the reasons Zambian youths arrived at a collective decision to change government through the electoral process in the previous August 2021 general elections.

She was speaking in a speech read for her by Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu, during the 2021 Africa Youth Conference held in commemoration of the African Union Youth Day.

Mrs Nalumango was happy that the African Youth Day has been designated an annual date, to signpost the recognition of the important role of the youths of Africa and look into the challenges, in relation to education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“We are very elated to be present here, especially that the government wishes to be associated with continental and global events and register our commitment to the youth agenda nationally and continentally,” Mrs. Nalumango stated.

She indicated that it was governments’ way of promoting the plights of young people and also fulfilling the African Union action 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Mrs Nalumango called for a more harmonized and united Africa as major synergies and bridges towards a more sustainable development and growth plan for the region.

She said it will safeguard the future and unity of African countries, while rendering them with a common Pan African identity.

Minister of Small Scale and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga pointed out the role of the education sector, in actualizing developmental activities.

Mr Mubanga explained that certain disciplines offered in higher learning institutions can add great value to the country’s growth, thereby contributing to Africa’s development.

And One United Africa Congressman Bimbo Daramola urged African youths to rise to the occasion and remember the struggle of the African forefathers.

Mr Daramola said that there are more values to be derived from a united Africa than divide.

He noted the reason for his organization to push people to people engagements while clogging young people in the philosophy of a united Africa.

Giving a virtue speech, veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga stressed the need for young ones to learn about the formation of Pan-Africanism in order to rejuvenate the spirit of oneness.

University of Zambia student representative Aaaron Mandoka, thanked government and the stakeholders for creating such a platform for youths to air out their challenges and build solutions.