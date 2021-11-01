9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 1, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Trade and investment key- President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Trade and investment key- President Hichilema
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema says the bilateral talks he held with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth was anchored on enhanced economic and technical cooperation for both countries.

President Hichilema says trade and investment are the main issues raised during the discussion because they are one of the driving forces for jobs, business opportunities and other related aspects of social and economic development for both countries.

Mr Hichilema adds that his administration will for this reason ensure that the country’s economic diplomacy and desires are met.

“In all we do, it is Zambia and Zambians first while promoting joint ventures and ensuring that Zambia does not remain a landlocked nation but instead seen as land-linked and its benefits of being in this position must be felt,” he said.

The Republican President thanked the people of Mauritius who in turn congratulated the Zambian citizens for electing him into public office.

This is contained in a statement issued by Analyst for Press and Public Relations at state House Brian Mwiinga,

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

And President Hichilema earlier today had a brief conversation with the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, upon arrival at the Glasgow, Scotland World Leaders summit on climate change.

Mr Hichilema expressed optimism that Zambia and the UK will continue to support each other in key areas of good governance, economy, trade and investment including education and health.

Other than the common history the two Nations share, Zambia and UK will endeavor to promote peace and unity for development, said Mr Hichilema in the same statement.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema stated that he is confident that Zambia will to a large extent benefit and drift from an economically downtrodden Nation to a food basket through the engagements he had today.

“Great conversations around climate change and its effects we have had so far with fellow World Leaders. So far we have met the U.K. Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP and António Gutiérrez, Secretary-General of the United Nations,” he said.

According to the same statement, President Hichilema shared notes with fellow Heads of State ahead of World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

He explained that among the heads of states he had discussions with was President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya whom they discussed a wide range of issues beneficial to both Zambia and Kenya.

The Republican President also held discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, with whom they discussed issues concerning cultural diversity between the two Nations, while fostering trade and investment.

Mr Hichilema added that he later had talks with President Félix Tshisekedi of Congo, where the duo reiterated their call for an urgent need to commence trade and investment processes between the two countries.

“With Presidents Lazarus Chakwera, Hage Geingob, Emmerson Mnangagwa and João Lourenço of Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Angola respectively, we discussed issues on the value of trade links among our countries as we position Zambia to become land-linked and subsequently benefit from her God given geographical position in the Southern African sub region,” he said.

President Hichilema said during the discussions with his fellow heads of states, he stressed the need for Africa to look for solutions from within.

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with U.K. Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with U.K. Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President João Lourenço of Angola
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President João Lourenço of Angola

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana while the Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera looks on
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana while the Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera looks on

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Jugnauth.
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr Pravind Jugnauth.

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Namibian Hage Geingob
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Namibian Hage Geingob

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with SADC Leaders

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General, Hon. Patricia Scotland QC.

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Congolese, President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Congolese, President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi

President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Comoros President Azali Assoumani.
President Hakainde Hichilema meeting with Comoros President Azali Assoumani.

Previous articleChina commits to continue supporting Zambia in areas of development

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Trade and investment key- President Hichilema

President Hakainde Hichilema says the bilateral talks he held with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth was anchored...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

China commits to continue supporting Zambia in areas of development

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Li Jie says his country is committed to supporting developing countries such as Zambia, in their struggle to safeguard sovereignty,...
Read more

We are just Borrowing $2.4 billion to Refinance the Debt-Musokotwane

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane has said that Zambia is going to borrow $2.4 billion for 2022 financial. Speaking when he appeared on ZNBC's Sunday Interview,...
Read more

Chamber of Mines welcomes 2022 national budget

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Zambia Chamber of Mines president, Godwin Beene, says the 2022 national budget measures announced last Friday, should be seen as a step in the...
Read more

The Somali Government Expresses Concern over Mass Arrests of Somali Nationals in Zambia

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
The Somali government has expressed concern over mass arrests of Somali nationals in Zambia following operations by Zambian security forces in Ndola town. In a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.