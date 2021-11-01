President Hakainde Hichilema says the bilateral talks he held with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth was anchored on enhanced economic and technical cooperation for both countries.

President Hichilema says trade and investment are the main issues raised during the discussion because they are one of the driving forces for jobs, business opportunities and other related aspects of social and economic development for both countries.

Mr Hichilema adds that his administration will for this reason ensure that the country’s economic diplomacy and desires are met.

“In all we do, it is Zambia and Zambians first while promoting joint ventures and ensuring that Zambia does not remain a landlocked nation but instead seen as land-linked and its benefits of being in this position must be felt,” he said.

The Republican President thanked the people of Mauritius who in turn congratulated the Zambian citizens for electing him into public office.

This is contained in a statement issued by Analyst for Press and Public Relations at state House Brian Mwiinga,

And President Hichilema earlier today had a brief conversation with the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, upon arrival at the Glasgow, Scotland World Leaders summit on climate change.

Mr Hichilema expressed optimism that Zambia and the UK will continue to support each other in key areas of good governance, economy, trade and investment including education and health.

Other than the common history the two Nations share, Zambia and UK will endeavor to promote peace and unity for development, said Mr Hichilema in the same statement.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema stated that he is confident that Zambia will to a large extent benefit and drift from an economically downtrodden Nation to a food basket through the engagements he had today.

“Great conversations around climate change and its effects we have had so far with fellow World Leaders. So far we have met the U.K. Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP and António Gutiérrez, Secretary-General of the United Nations,” he said.

According to the same statement, President Hichilema shared notes with fellow Heads of State ahead of World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

He explained that among the heads of states he had discussions with was President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya whom they discussed a wide range of issues beneficial to both Zambia and Kenya.

The Republican President also held discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, with whom they discussed issues concerning cultural diversity between the two Nations, while fostering trade and investment.

Mr Hichilema added that he later had talks with President Félix Tshisekedi of Congo, where the duo reiterated their call for an urgent need to commence trade and investment processes between the two countries.

“With Presidents Lazarus Chakwera, Hage Geingob, Emmerson Mnangagwa and João Lourenço of Malawi, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Angola respectively, we discussed issues on the value of trade links among our countries as we position Zambia to become land-linked and subsequently benefit from her God given geographical position in the Southern African sub region,” he said.

President Hichilema said during the discussions with his fellow heads of states, he stressed the need for Africa to look for solutions from within.