Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Cornelius Mweetwa raises concerne over people who have opened fake social media accounts in his name

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa is concerned with some unscrupulous people who have opened fake social media accounts in his name, requesting money from unsuspecting members of the public in exchange for jobs.

He has since urged the Zambia Information and Telecommunications Authority (ZICTA) to partner with law enforcement agencies in order to curb cyber-crime.

Mr. Mweetwa was speaking when a delegation led by the board Chairman from ZICTA paid a courtesy call on him at the Provincial administration in Choma.

ZANIS reports that the delegation is in the province to set up a Provincial office as well as I.C.T facilities at border points as part of its decentralization and expansion project.

“Only last week, I had at my office, a gentleman who traveled from Kitwe coming to my office to say ‘I sent you the money. But after I sent you money, you have stopped communicating with me’. So this is so real and a lot of people who are unsuspecting are being swindled out there,” Mr. Mweetwa narrated.

He has further advised members of the public to be vigilant and not fall prey to fraudsters in Cyberspace.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa is happy that the decentralization of ZICTA will create employment for the people of Southern Province.

He further noted that the setting up of I.C.T facilities will not only enhance revenue collection but also improve accountability and service delivery.

Earlier, ZICTA board Chairman Frightone Sichone told the Minister that Authority intends to set up type approval posts for inspection of gadgets and I.C.T equipment entering the country at boarder points not only in Province but countrywide for enhanced revenue collection.

He assured that the Choma office will be ready and operational in the next three weeks.

And ZICTA Acting Director-General Mwenya Mutale has disclosed that the agency will partner with the Zambia Revenue Authority and Ministry of Finance for enhanced revenue collection at border points.

Previous articleMedia houses urged to publise contents of 2022 national budget

