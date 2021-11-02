9.5 C
Finland pledges support towards innovation and start-ups in Zambia

Finland’s Ambassador to Zambia Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury says Finland will continue to promote innovation and start-ups in Zambia through the Accelerated Growth for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs in Zambia (AGS) Programme.

Mr Suomela-Chowdhury says he is inspired by the enthusiasm shown by the many Zambian businesses that had participated in the two programmes.

In a statement issued to ZANIS by Embassy of Finland Executive Secretary Bridget Chirwa, Mr Chowdhury stated that Finland is pleased to support innovation and start-ups in Zambia.

Stressing that for a sustainable future, a new generation of businesses with fresh approaches is essential, Mr Suomela-Chowdhury said the two programmes brings together entrepreneurs, students and researchers.

The Government of Finland highlights the importance of promoting young and creative businesses as a week of many innovation and startup activities in Lusaka kicks off.

Through its private sector programmes, Finland continues supporting many Zambian companies such as Bongo-Hive, a Lusaka-based innovation and technology hub.

The Finnish Envoy disclosed that apart from the nine-million-euro AGS programme, Finland also supports companies in Zambia within the Southern Africa Innovation Support programme (SAIS2).

He explained that through the programmes, Zambian companies build their capacity and create partnerships.

“ Some businesses also get the opportunity to travel to Finland to take part in ‘SLUSH’ which is the world’s leading start-up event that takes place annually in November. Zambian companies have excelled in the event’s pitching competitions in the past, “ Mr Suomela-Chowdhury said.

The Envoy , in the statement, has further disclosed a National Innovation Fair will be held in Lusaka on 4 November, where he will highlight Finland-Zambia innovation cooperation.

He further disclosed that the event is organized by the National Technology Business Centre, with other government institutions and the United Nations, as part of the National Innovation Initiative, supported by the SAIS2 Programme.

The Envoy said Finland’s perspectives will also present at the Techstars Startup Week in Lusaka during the event.

He said the event which will bring together entrepreneurs and policy makers, as well as focus on the role of women in business.

