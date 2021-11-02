9.5 C
Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda Arrested

By Chief Editor
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda for obstruction and using insulting Language, contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

The Commission has arrested Chanda, aged 49, of House No. 67, Elm Road in Woodlands together with his wife, Mable Nakaundi Chanda aged 48 and his Sister-in-law Ruth Nakaundi aged 37.

The Commission’s spokesperson Queen Chibwe has confirmed in a statement to ZANIS adding that Chanda has been charged with one Count of Using Insulting Language contrary to Section 179 of Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia, and one count of obstruction contrary to section 63 (c) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

“ Mrs Chanda and Ms Nakaundi are jointly charged with one count of using Insulting Language and one Count of Obstruction, “ she said.

Details in the first Count are that Chanda on 27 th October 2021, in Lusaka District did use insulting language on three ACC Officers as they were executing their duties, a conduct was likely to give provocation to the named Officers so as to cause them to break the peace or commit an offence.

In the Second Count, Mrs Chanda and Ms Nakaundi, on 27th October 2021, in Lusaka District, whilst acting together did use insulting language repeatedly on named officers of the Commission, a conduct likely to give provocation to the officers so as to cause them to break the peace or commit an offence.

“Details in the third Count are that the trio, on the same date did obstruct and delay officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission in lawful exercise of their duty to search House No. 67, Elm road, Woodlands in Lusaka, when they stated that the keys to the bedrooms were with another person purported to have travelled out of town when in fact not,” says the ACC spokesperson.

The Spokesperson disclosed that the three accused have since been released on bond and will appear in Court soon.

She warned suspects who are in the habit of obstructing law enforcement officers during the execution of their duties that doing so is a criminal offence.

Mrs Chibwe said the Commission will not hesitate to use the law and bring such individuals to book.

