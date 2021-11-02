Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has directed media houses to publicise the contents of the proposed 2022 national budget.

Ms Kasanda says the contents of the national budget should be publicised widely in order for the general citizenry to be well informed.

She also urged both the private and public media houses to equally give prominence, in the publicizing of the 2022 national budget.

The Minister further encouraged members of the public to keenly follow the live debates in the national assembly, in order to acquaint themselves with the content of the 2022 national budget.

“I am instructing media houses, to publicise the contents of the 2022 national budget widely.

I further urge all media houses to equally give prominence to the publicity of the 2022 national budget –the people’s budget.” The Minister said.

Ms Kasanda added that the general public will only be able to offer checks and balances, to the government, once they familiarize themselves with the contents of the national budget.

Meanwhile, the Minister says government will not attach any time frame, with regards to when the board of directors, for the dissolved Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, will be appointed.

Ms Kasanda says government wants to ensure that it follows the right processes and procedure, when appointing the board of directors.

She re-emphasised on the need to appoint the right board of directors who can deliver in the recent dissolved boards.

Ms Kasanda cited ZNBC as one of the institutions which has failed to generate income, despite having a board of directors.

The Minister says government wants a board that is going to be proactive, innovative and creative adding that it’s the only way ZNBC will thrive.