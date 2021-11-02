9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Media houses urged to publise contents of 2022 national budget

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Media houses urged to publise contents of 2022 national budget
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has directed media houses to publicise the contents of the proposed 2022 national budget.

Ms Kasanda says the contents of the national budget should be publicised widely in order for the general citizenry to be well informed.

She also urged both the private and public media houses to equally give prominence, in the publicizing of the 2022 national budget.

The Minister further encouraged members of the public to keenly follow the live debates in the national assembly, in order to acquaint themselves with the content of the 2022 national budget.

“I am instructing media houses, to publicise the contents of the 2022 national budget widely.

I further urge all media houses to equally give prominence to the publicity of the 2022 national budget –the people’s budget.” The Minister said.

Ms Kasanda added that the general public will only be able to offer checks and balances, to the government, once they familiarize themselves with the contents of the national budget.

Meanwhile, the Minister says government will not attach any time frame, with regards to when the board of directors, for the dissolved Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board, will be appointed.

Ms Kasanda says government wants to ensure that it follows the right processes and procedure, when appointing the board of directors.

She re-emphasised on the need to appoint the right board of directors who can deliver in the recent dissolved boards.

Ms Kasanda cited ZNBC as one of the institutions which has failed to generate income, despite having a board of directors.

The Minister says government wants a board that is going to be proactive, innovative and creative adding that it’s the only way ZNBC will thrive.

Previous articleZambia is ready to work with global community- HH

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Media houses urged to publise contents of 2022 national budget

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has directed media houses to publicise the contents of the proposed 2022...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Muchinga Province Minister assures people after doubt is cast over Government’s ability to implement the 2022 budget

General News Chief Editor - 3
Muchinga Province Minister Henry Sikazwe has reassured the people of Muchinga that government will implement what was presented in the 2022 national budget. Mr....
Read more

Lafarge cement price reduction elates ZACA

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) has expressed happiness over the decision by Lafarge Zambia Plc to reduce the price of its cement by between...
Read more

Zambian School of Driving welcomes extension of validity period for PSV driver’s licenses to five years.

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Zambian School of Driving has commended the government for formulating a 2022 National Budget that incorporates their campaign promises to the Zambian people. Zambian...
Read more

99-year-old man commits suicide

General News Chief Editor - 6
A 99-year-old man of Chifunabuli district in Luapula province has committed suicide by hanging himself. Acting Chifunabuli District Commissioner, Mulenga Muonga told ZANIS that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.