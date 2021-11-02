President Hakainde Hichilema has affirmed Zambia’s willingness to support and work closely with the global community in resolving climate change.

Addressing World leaders at Glasgow COP26 climate change summit yesterday, President Hichilema expressed confidence that Zambia is ready to reduce emissions by 47 percent if adequately supported by world leaders and global partners.

Mr Hichilema said Zambia is willing and ready to support other leadership and will work closely with the global community in resolving the climate challenge.

“ In this regard, I am happy to report that prior to this summit in July 2021, Zambia submitted a revised and updated nationally determined contribution to the Paris agreement, spelling out the following ambitious efforts.

“ We have pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% based on the 2010 levels by 2030 using a combination of our own domestic resources and other support that we have traditionally received,” he said.

The Republican President expressed his confidence that the global community will deliver the outcome that the world urgently needs for averting a climate crisis if they work together.

He pointed out that science is clear that the world only has a small window of opportunity to ensure that everyone collectively takes decisive action and prevents the negative impact of climate change.

“For developing and vulnerable countries like Zambia, which is among the least developed countries with multiple challenges, climate change brings an additional layer of challenges and aggravates existing ones,” he said.

The Head of state highlighted that Climate change makes it difficult for countries to effectively address several socio-economic challenges in order to lift citizens from high poverty levels.

President Hichilema said a positive outcome from this conference is not an option but an absolute necessity for the sake of humanity.

“We are confident that the global community will share our sense of urgency, if there is any lesson we have learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the need for our collaboration on this shared planet in order to secure our mutual safety and success,” he said.

He expressed his hope and confidence that if the desired outcome from the COP-26 Summit is achieved, there should be clear, deep and real cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to be addressed by all countries.

Developed countries should take the lead, he explained adding that , there should be adequate and predictable financing to enable developing countries to make impactful contributions to address this critical global challenge.

He further explained that there is need for support with technologies and the capacities that the world needs to shift from carbon intensive development paths to low carbon green economies.

President Hichilema added that placing a premium on adaptation measures and the support required to ensure that the lives and livelihoods of the most vulnerable people on the planet are safeguarded and to protect natural ecosystems.

He further added that putting up those measures will help in resolving the remaining technical holdups that are delaying the unleashing the full potential of the Paris Agreement.

“ Zambia will expedite implementation of activities through development of bankable project proposals to enable the country to access the necessary financing, “ he said.

He emphasized the need for all heads of states to foster a sense of urgency as they work to give political momentum to their negotiators and encourage them to make good use of the next two weeks to give the world the outcome it needs from the conference.

Mr Hichilema noted that all heads of states have an obligation and noble task to deliver for their citizens the much needed and desired changes to preserve the planet and safeguard the environment for future generations.

And United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson told leaders and delegates that the anger and the impatience of the world would be uncontainable unless they make the COP26 in Glasgow the moment that they get real about climate change.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS by First Secretary Press and Public Relations Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom Abigail Chaponda.

Prince Charles, UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sir David Attenborough, President Guy Parmelin, Switzerland, President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghana President Alberto Fernandez, Argentina, among other world leaders also spoke at the meeting.