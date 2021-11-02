The Zambian School of Driving has commended the government for formulating a 2022 National Budget that incorporates their campaign promises to the Zambian people.

Zambian School of Driving Driver Improvement Programme Manager Hope Khumalo says one campaign promises to increase of the period of validity of PSV licenses from 3 years to 5 years.

Mrs Khumalo says this move will reduce expenses in terms of money and time drivers are spending on the frequent renewal periods existing now.

“However, as driver trainers, ZSD is appealing to the government to ensure that before these 5-year licenses are issued to the PSV drivers, there must be some stringent screening, re-training and re~testing processes to ensure that all drivers being issued with the 5 years PSV licenses are equipped with the relevant road safety knowledge and skills to help reduce the current road carnage,” she said.

Mrs Khumalo noted that just in the past four weeks, the country has recorded so many traffic accidents involving PSV drivers with many injuries and fatalities.

“We believe most of these crashes can be avoided provided we ensure that all drivers being issued licenses are properly trained and tested especially PSV drivers.”

Mrs. Khumalo said road safety precautionary activities being proposed by ZSD include, stringent medical screening especially eyesight and alcohol/drug abuse, and defensive driving training being conducted before five-year PSV licenses are issued.

Others are Improvements in the testing processes and facilities for the PSV licensing.