Minister of Science and Technology Felix Mutati says the government is committed to transforming the economy through the promotion of skills training and development.

Mr Mutati notes that there is need to invest in skills training and development, as part of the transformational agenda.

Speaking after touring the Lusaka Business Training Institute and the Thorn Park Trades Training Centre today, the Minister stated that skills development will contribute to overall job creation and national development.

He explained that skills development is very critical in the development of any country and hence the need for it to be promoted.

Mr Mutati commended the efforts put in by the two training schools, in offloading trained personnel that are equal to the task.

“Let us have people that are trained and certified to do the work out there, rather than people that are not qualified. Only then will the work be done well.

As we implement the 2022 budget which has a critical component of CDF and empowerment, the intention of the government is that we empower youths that are already invested in skills”, he added.

The Minister urged the youths, to impart the skills to others and form cooperatives in order to benefit from the government’s programmes.

He also encouraged them to think as entrepreneurs as they graduate in order to manage their own businesses and employ other people.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Business Training Institute Head of Engineering Bizeck Daka commended the government for their support in providing quality skills training at the school.

He said among the support received include new equipment that has enabled them offer Diploma programmes in Electrical and Automotive Engineering.

Mr Daka explained that the school has received overwhelming demand in skills training at all levels of training.

He has since encouraged the youths to equip themselves with the necessary skills in order to contribute to national development.