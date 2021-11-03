9.5 C
You are a motivation to many people, Fashion Sakala tells President Hichilema

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Coming from a celebrated hat-trick, Rangers Football Club striker, Fashion Sakala has said he admired President Hakainde Hichilema because he came from a humble background and rose to the lofty position of Head of State.

Sakala, who paid a courtesy call on President Hichilema in Glasgow, said his life mirrored that of President Hichilema as he also came from the village to play in one of the most competitive premier leagues in the world.

He said he admired the resilience of Mr. Hichilema as despite the numerous electoral losses over the years, he never gave up until he scored electoral victory and won.

Sakala also expressed gratitude to President Edgar Lungu and the previous government for the work they did but said President Hichilema has succeeded them to take the country to higher place.

Sakala also expressed gratitude for the national budget presented to Parliament by Minister of Finance, Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane and urged the President to ensure that maximum economic benefits went to the young people that voted for him.

He said young people were hopeful that their welfare will improve under the leadership of President Hichilema.

Sakala also brought gifts of a scarf, jersey and balls from Rangers FC as memorabilia for President Hichilema’s visit to Scotland.

President Hichilema’s delegation is in Glasgow Scotland to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

It is the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference being held to promote climate action to halt further green house emissions and continued degradation of the environment.

