The Zambian government has confirmed that it will commence Virtual Discussions on a Programme Under the Extended Credit Facility on 4th November, 2021.

Ms. Allison Holland will lead the IMF delegation while Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane will lead the team from Ministry of Finance.

The aim of the discussion with the IMF is to achieve a staff-level agreement that outlines an agreed policy reform package and a related medium term macro-fiscal framework that would restore fiscal and debt sustainability, boost inclusive growth and strengthen economic governance.

This is according to a statement issued by Secretary to the Treasury Felix Nkulukusa.

Mr Nkulukusa also announced that Zambia’s latest debt figures including a detailed creditor by creditor breakdown can be assessed on the Ministry’s website www.mof.gov.zm

