9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

13% National Failure Rate Recorded in the just Ended General Certificate of Education Examinations

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News 13% National Failure Rate Recorded in the just Ended General Certificate of...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Minister of General Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed a 13 percent national failure rate, which has been recorded in the just ended General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.

Mr. Syakalima says that the national failure rate represents a total of 16, 960 candidates failing the 2021 GCE examinations, with mathematics being the subject with the least performance.

The Minister stated that out of the 124, 171 candidates who sat for the July 2021 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination, a total of 4,496 have obtained certificates, representing a 3.62 percent GCE certificate acquisition rate.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister of Education says out of the 39, 323 male candidates only 1, 618 obtained the GCE certificate in comparison with the 2, 878 females who acquired the GCE certificate out of 84, 848 females who sat for the examinations.

Mr. Syakalima says a total 102, 715 candidates obtained GCE statement of results.

“Analysis of performance by subject revealed that the highest percentage mean score was recorded in French at 75.79 percent while mathematics recorded the lowest at 18.24 percent,” Mr. Syakalima said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education has revealed that no leakage was recorded during the examinations.

“It is gratifying that all stakeholders worked together, once again, to ensure that the examinations were conducted leakage-free,” Mr. Syakalima said.

And the Minister says a total of 9, 299 candidates were absent, recording a national absenteeism rate of 6.97 percent.

Previous articleZambia commits to climate change resolutions

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

13% National Failure Rate Recorded in the just Ended General Certificate of Education Examinations

Minister of General Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed a 13 percent national failure rate, which has been recorded in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Second National Innovation fair set for today at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

General News Chief Editor - 4
All is set for the second annual National Innovation Initiative (NII) Fair to be held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka. ...
Read more

Zambia Police to Re-Open Old Cases, including Kambwili’s Tribal Remarks Case

General News Chief Editor - 70
Inspector of Police Lemmy Kajoba has said that Zambia Police will use all legal means at its disposal to bring to book persons that...
Read more

Local NGO urges guardians to seize the free education policy

General News Chief Editor - 0
A non-governmental Organization in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern Province has challenged parents and girl children to take advantage of free education that has been...
Read more

Human Rights Commission is engaging stakeholders to support the abolition of the death penalty in Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) says there is need to involve various stakeholders on the issues of abolishing the death penalty in Zambia. Human...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.