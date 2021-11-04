Minister of General Education Douglas Syakalima has disclosed a 13 percent national failure rate, which has been recorded in the just ended General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations.

Mr. Syakalima says that the national failure rate represents a total of 16, 960 candidates failing the 2021 GCE examinations, with mathematics being the subject with the least performance.

The Minister stated that out of the 124, 171 candidates who sat for the July 2021 General Certificate of Education (GCE) examination, a total of 4,496 have obtained certificates, representing a 3.62 percent GCE certificate acquisition rate.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, the Minister of Education says out of the 39, 323 male candidates only 1, 618 obtained the GCE certificate in comparison with the 2, 878 females who acquired the GCE certificate out of 84, 848 females who sat for the examinations.

Mr. Syakalima says a total 102, 715 candidates obtained GCE statement of results.

“Analysis of performance by subject revealed that the highest percentage mean score was recorded in French at 75.79 percent while mathematics recorded the lowest at 18.24 percent,” Mr. Syakalima said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education has revealed that no leakage was recorded during the examinations.

“It is gratifying that all stakeholders worked together, once again, to ensure that the examinations were conducted leakage-free,” Mr. Syakalima said.

And the Minister says a total of 9, 299 candidates were absent, recording a national absenteeism rate of 6.97 percent.