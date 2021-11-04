Center for Mass Media Inspiration and Social Change (CEMMISOC) says it is concerned with the approach COVID-19 vaccination campaigns are being conducted in the country. CEMMISCOC Centre Director Steve Sichone, says his center has noticed the lack of adequate community engagement activities which need to be implemented.

Mr Sichone says in a statement obtained by ZANIS that as of November 1st, 2021, official statistics shows that only 911,685 vaccines have been administered showing that as a country have not even reached a million.

“As a center we have noted that the usual approach of having people going to the health facility may not yield much in terms of increasing numbers of people getting vaccinated evidence suggests that taking the services to the communities through outreach programmes and other social and behavioral change interventions would yield better results and provide positive health outcomes,” he said.

He has therefore called for more effective community engagement activities to help change the many myths and misconceptions around COVID-19 at community level.

Mr Sichone further commended Government for its continued effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought about social economic challenges at household, community and national level.

He encouraged Zambians to access the vaccines and prevent further spread of the virus the acquisition of Vaccines is commendable and as a center we wish to.

He implored government and co-operating partners to intensify the use of the community groups and members to help in generating demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Director disclosed that CEMMISCO stands ready to partner with government and other like-minded stakeholders to engage communities and help generate demand and utilization of the vaccines at the community level.

CEMMISOC is pioneered with the aim of promoting African pride, peer success inspiration and positive social change from a public health perspective.