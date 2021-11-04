Manyinga Town Council Chairman Henry Sakuwaha has advised the business community in the area to equip themselves with necessary documentations before being considered for local projects’ bidding.

Mr Sakuwaha says there is an urgent need for the Business community to have Statutory documents such as business or company registration, Tax clearance and registration and Workmen’s Compensation Fund , among others before they can be considered for various works in the area.

He stated that the statutory obligations will be the needed qualifications for any entrepreneur to be engaged in various constituency development fund ( CDF ) projects.

Finance and National planning minister Situmbeko Musokotwane, during his Budget address in parliament las Friday said the new dawn government has given K25.7 million CDF per constituency

Stating that the revised and upgraded Constituency Development Fund CDF is meant to benefit local people, Mr Sakuwaha urged local entrepreneurs ensure that they legally registered their businesses.

“It’s only when you have right documentation from PACRA,NCC,ZRA and other documentations that’s when most of you, local people will benefit from CDF projects,” he said.

The Council Chairman said that it is disheartening to see local projects like building a school being given to other people other than locals.

The new dawn government’s vision is to empower local people, to enable them develop their own communities hence increasing CDF allocation from K1.6 Million to 25.7 Million, he said.

The Council Chairman further implored the local business community to partner for them to be considered for bigger projects such as roads rehabilitations and bridge construction works.

“Once local people get these projects it means more income in local households, more employment opportunities for our local youths and development in the district, “Mr Sakuwaha added.

Meanwhile, a local businessman James Chikuta has implored the local business community remain united and support each other in times of need in order to expedite economic growth in Manyinga.

Mr Chikuta further commended the new dawn government for increasing CDF allocation and for making sure that local people participate in it’s implementation.

“As local businessmen and contractors, we are happy now that we have a role to play in developing our own communities, we are very grateful Mr Chairman,” Mr Chikuta said.

His counterpart Joe Luneta, has however advised government to prioritize water, sanitation and infrastructure development in the quest to develop the district.

Mr Luneta said most areas in Manyinga still lack adequate water provision, good sanitation and good infrastructure especially roads.

Dr Musokotwane during his budget presentation said a significant amount of money is now getting into communities for them to identify their priorities, make budgets and undertake the development programs that are dear to their hearts.

He said this means that certain tasks that were previously under the Central Government through the district offices will no longer be performed by them.

They will be undertaken by the Local Authorities working with the local communities through CDF, he said.