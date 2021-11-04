9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Health
Updated:

Lusaka Health Office heightens surveillance in rampant diarrhea cases

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Province Head of Health Promotion, Environment and Social Determinants Specialist Chola Chongo says surveillance has been heightened to determine the cause of the rampant diarrhea cases in Lusaka.

This comes after a rise in the number of diarrhea cases recorded in health facilities in Lusaka, which is mostly affecting children.

Mr Chongo told the media in an interview yesterday, that a rise in the number of diarrhea cases have been recorded in Kamanga, Chawama, Mtendere, Kanyama, Matero, Bauleni and Kaunda Square townships, among other areas.

He said the Lusaka Provincial Health Office has collected samples to examine the cause of the outbreak, and the results indicated fecal contamination.

‘’Basically what we have done is we have heightened our surveillance by collecting stool samples and blood samples to examine what exactly is causing this outbreak in most areas in Lusaka,’’ explained Mr Chongo.

He however, called on members of the public to ensure that they treat their drinking water before use, to avoid further spread of the disease.

“We are encouraging our communities to drink safe water by ensuring that they boil their water, cover, and treat with chlorine,’’ he said.

Mr Chongo added that if at all a major outbreak occurs the provincial health office will be able to quickly put in measures to prevent more infections.

‘’We are actively following up the cases, if at all there is a major outbreak we will be able to quickly put in measures to prevent any further outbreak,’’ he said

