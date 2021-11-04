Inspector of Police Lemmy Kajoba has said that Zambia Police will use all legal means at its disposal to bring to book persons that have committed crimes. This follows the investigations into electoral offenses that happened, dating back to 2015.

Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Mr Kajoba said Zambia Police is investigating cases that are of Public interest going back to 2015. and that Police is determined to revisit all cases reported to the Police in the recent past but not logically concluded.

The Police IG said the cases involve the murder of Lawrence Banda in Kaoma, the alleged case involving Obed Kasongo, and the shooting at the supreme Court in the 2016 Presidential Petition.

Mr. Kajoba said the other cases involve the arson involving a Mahindra motor vehicle in Kawambwa, Shooting incident of Mushaukwa Mushauka in Mulobezi, and the tribal remarks involving Chishimba Kambwili.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kajoba has directed all provincial commanders to enhance foot and motorized patrols in their areas of jurisdictions to curb criminal activities that have been on the rise.

Meanwhile, former State House Press Aide, Amos Chanda has pleaded not guilty to using insulting language and obstruction. This is when Mr Chanda, who is charged with his wife, Mable, as well as sister in-law, Ruth Nakaundi, appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate Court yesterday.

Mr Chanda’s co-accused have also pleaded not guilty, and immediately after, the trio took plea, the matter proceeded to trial. Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- Prosecutor, Martin Mayembe told the court that the state was ready to start trial with two witnesses.

And an officer from the ACC narrated how Mr Chanda, his wife and his sister in-law, allegedly hailed different insults on officers from the commission. The ACC officer further said he and his team were obstructed from searching properties belonging to Mr. Chanda in Chongwe area.

Another ACC officer told the court that the team from the ACC had a search warrant, which has since been submitted to the court, which later ruled that it was legal.