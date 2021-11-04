Zanaco and Red Arrows ended the day with draws on Thursday in their respective FAZ Super League rescheduled Week 8 games in Lusaka.

Arrows and Zanaco are Zambia’s sole continental campaigners in the CAF Confederation Cup this season following the elimination of Zesco United and Kabwe Warriors.

At Sunset Stadium, Zanaco rallied to draw 1-1 with Buildcon.

Buildcon took the lead on the hour-mark through Zephenia Phiri but Emmanuel Mandan equalized not long after that in the 67th minute.

Zanaco are 12th on 10 points after recording their second successive draw since Sunday’s 3-3 away result at Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

Buildcon stay put at number four but join third placed Zesco United on 14 points, seven points behind leaders Green Buffaloes.

At Nkoloma Stadium, Red Arrows and Forest Rangers finished 1-1.

Arrows led one-nil into the break thanks to a James Chamanga goal in the 28th minute.

Laurent Muma secured the one point for Forest via a 78th minute equalizer.

The result sees Arrows move one spot outside the bottom four to number 14 on 10 points and are one point behind seventh placed Forest.

Arrows’ draw comes six days after they left Ndola with a 0-0 away draw at Buildcon.

