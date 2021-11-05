President Hakainde Hichilema has assured that a solution for the issue of Eurobond creditors will be found.

Mr Hichilema said this when he met the Eurobond creditors in London on Thursday.

President Hichilema says he carefully listened to their concerns on credits that the country is involved in.

He expressed appreciation of their concerns and assured them that Zambia still remains a better choice for trade and investment.

“In order to grow confidence in our economy, this morning we met the Eurobond creditors here in London who congratulated us on a peaceful transition. We listened carefully to their concerns and had a fruitful conversation,” President Hichilema said.

“We stated that within our first 100 days, we are doing everything possible to stabilise the economy, create jobs and business opportunities for all Zambians. We further noted that we will attend to all creditors fairly. Lastly, we are glad to state that ultimately, a solution for the Eurobond creditor issue will be found and this consultative meeting was very important. We have resolved to work together to create a path forward.”

President Hichilema said government is doing everything possible to stabilize the economy, create jobs and business opportunities for the youth, women and men who elected the UPND into office.

He said government will attend to all creditors who dealt with the previous regime and pay attention to their dues.

President Hichilema said Zambia will treat all creditors fairly with emphasis that investment is to the benefit of the people so that they are not deprived of anything.

He said a solution for the Eurobond creditors will be found and that the consultative meeting was important as the country works to resolve credit issues that the previous regime incurred.