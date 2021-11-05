9.5 C
Govt. to complete all unfinished projects in Mafinga district

By Chief Editor
Muchinga Province Minister, Henry Sikazwe has assured traditional leaders in Mafinga district that government will complete all unfinished developmental projects in the area.

Mr Sikazwe said the completion of projects that were started by the previous government will begin as soon as the 2022 national budget is approved in Parliament.

He said Mafinga district has huge potential to transform if some developmental projects such as the Thendele and Muyombe District hospitals are operationalized.

ZANIS reports that the minister was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Mwechifungwe of the fungwe people of Mafinga.

Mr Sikazwe pledged the new dawn government’s commitment to work with traditional leaders in a bid to foster development in their chiefdoms.

He stated that projects such as road construction in the district are the government’s top priority in 2022.

“We want to make sure that you have an access road to and from Isoka for convenient movement,” he said.

He further assured the traditional leader that the Chief’s palaces will be constructed after the actualization of national budget.

And Chief Mwenechifungwe said it is the hope of the people of Mafinga that President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration will address the issue of the construction of the Isoka-Muyombe road.

“Our people will be very happy if this road is worked on because they are tired of promises that were never fulfilled,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Muyombe of the Yombe people of Mafinga has urged the new administration to work together with leaders from the opposition in order to bring development in the country.

The Provincial minister who is in the district on a familiarization tour, is accompanied by Provincial Permanent Secretary Davison Mulenga, Assistant Secretary Chiwele Kondomone, Mafinga Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga and some Provincial heads of department.

