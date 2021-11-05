The Ndola City Council says it has recorded several incidences of damaged buildings due to the hailstorm that occurred on Wednesday.

NCC Public Relations Manager, Rebecca Mushota said some buildings had their roofs blown off while others were damaged by trees that fell on them.

Ms Mushota said the Fire Brigade and Parks and Gardens unit worked over night to respond to the incidences.

She added that the department of public health has also moved into markets and bus stations to clear the waste.

Ms Mushota said some buildings that had their roofs blown off include Ambassador Hotel whose part of the structures also were damaged, provincial agricultural Coordinator’s extension offices and its conference room.

She said no injuries or fatalities were recorded in any of the reported incidences.

“The council wishes to advise the public not to park their vehicles under trees in order to avoid incidences such as the ones recorded,” she said.