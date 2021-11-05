9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 5, 2021
Sports
Konkola Blades Beat Kansanshi Dynamos

Kansanshi Dynamos have beaten Konkola Blades to go fifth in the FAZ Super Division for at least 24 hours before their closest rivals play their respective matches.

Forward Matthew Maleka scored the goal as Kansanshi edged Konkola 1-0 at home in Solwezi on Friday afternoon.

Maleka scored after 50 minutes at Independence Stadium in Solwezi.

Coach Tenant Chilumba’s Kansanshi had missed a chance to lead earlier in the 41st minute when striker Adams Zikiru saw his penalty saved by keeper Willard Mwanza

Kansanshi’s fourth win of the season moved them to 14 points after playing nine matches.

Meanwhile, Konkola remained tenth on the table with 11 points from ten matches played.

This was Konkola’s third loss of the season.

