State House has refuted allegations, suggesting that it orchestrated the recent arrests of people, that served in the previous government.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya, says President Hakainde Hichilema has made it clear that law enforcement agencies will operate independently and without interference from the government.

Mr. Bwalya said the new administration has since allowed the law enforcement agencies to carry out their duties professionally.

“State House has no hand in the arrests,” Mr Bwalya said during a press briefing today.

He said government will however support the law enforcement agencies to fulfil the constitutional obligations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bwalya has explained that the 2022 national budget will not add to the accumulation of the debt which Zambia is grappling with.

He revealed that increased allocations of funds to various sectors of the economy, will not trigger an accumulation of more borrowing.

Mr Bwalya told journalists at State House today that the 2022 national budget was a responsible and fully costed budget which will, in the contrary, help reduce the debt.

He reiterated that the government was, through the budget, planting a seed that will yield positive economic results.

He described the 2022 national budget as transformative and one which will trigger remarkable economic development.

On President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent trip to Scotland where he attended the COP26 summit, Mr Bwalya said the move shows Zambia’s resolve to fight climate change.

He noted that Zambia, like many countries around the world, should take responsibility by finding measures that will mitigate the effects of climate change.

Zambia has since signed the COP26 Leaders’ pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

And President Hichilema has assured eurobond holders that government was committed to honour its debt obligations.

Mr Bwalya said the President made assurance during his meeting with eurobond holders in London this week.

He further explained that government will put a stop to reckless borrowing, saying any borrowing which the government is considering is meant to refine the current debt stock, as well as avoid a crisis that might arise if nothing is done.