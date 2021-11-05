9.5 C
Zambia committed to conserving biodiversity

The Zambian government says it is committed to biodiversity conservation, proper land management and fighting climate change to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its people.

Collins Nzovu, Minister of Green Economy and Environment said the government was aware that the conservation of biodiversity that constitutes natural capital was critical to ensuring that Zambia achieves its aspirations of a green economy and attainment of socio-economic development for all.

“I wish to share with you my government’s determination to ensure that the green economy, which entails low carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive approach drives the economic transformation and recovery that we so desperately need,” he said during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, according to a release.

Zambia, he said, was endowed with abundant fauna and flora hence the need to take biodiversity conservation seriously, adding that the creation of a dedicated ministry was meant to synergize efforts to cope with forests loss, climate change, biosafety and environmental protection.

According to him, the bringing together of interrelated and critical functions under one ministry would promote a development path that considers natural capital as a critical economic asset and a source of benefit especially for the poor.

The re-alignment of portfolio functions would enhance green investments that would spur renewable energy and resource efficiency, he added.

“However, we are constrained to achieve most of these targets in time due to inadequate financial resources, making it difficult for us to make our fair share contribution to global efforts in addressing these multiple challenges,” he said.

Zambia, he said, was currently engaged with the global community in formulating a new post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

