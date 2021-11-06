Farmers in Lusaka District have commended the government for its venture into agri-businesses. One of the farmers Mrs Paulina Zulu says The farmers commended the Government for ensuring that farming inputs are delivered on time.

Mrs Banda says according to the Food Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, over 70 percent of the world’s food needs are met by small farmers.

She was speaking when Lusaka Acting District Commissioner Maureen Chilende and a team of officers from the District Agriculture office visited depots in the industrial area, issuing farming inputs to farmers.

Stressing that agriculture is a sector that has an impact on practically every aspect of life, Mrs. Banda explained that most farmers are always happy when the new dawn government’s move to distribute inputs on time as it farmers ample time to plant their crops.

She further highlighted that agriculture is one economic sector that employs most of the people in the country adding that it is the main source of income for many people living in poverty.

Mrs Banda stated that the government should continue on the trajectory of early distribution of inputs to farmers coupled with favourable agriculture policies to adequately revamp and grow the sector.

“Investing in agriculture is not only one of the most effective strategies to improve food security and promote sustainability, it is also essential to our country’s economic development.

And Acting Lusaka District Commissioner Maureen Chilende expressed satisfaction with the pace at which various depots were attending to the farmers.

Mrs Chilende said it is the wish of the government to ensure timely delivery of farming inputs so that farmers begin to plant crops on time.

The Acting DC appreciated the farmers for the role they continue to play to the food security of the country.

“With your hard work and resilient commitment to growing various crops we are assured to be food secure as a nation,” she stated.

She also reiterated the government’s commitment to continue supporting farmers through various programmes it is reforming the agriculture sector to ensure the country’s food security.

Meanwhile Acting Lusaka District Agriculture Coordinator Victor Ndhlovu said his office is working round the clock to ensure that the process is handled correctly and efficiently.

Mr Ndhlovu explained that camp Extension officers are on the ground to monitor and make sure individual beneficiaries collect the inputs.

Lusaka has a total of 15, 780 beneficiaries on the Farmer Input Support Programme and farmers are now getting six bags of fertilizer and 10 kilograms of seed compared to the past when they only had to get three bags of fertilizer.