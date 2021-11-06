Defending FAZ Super League champions Zesco United’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday when they lost 2-0 at home to nemesis Green Eagles at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The result saw Eagles collect their first away victory over Zesco since 2009 when they beat the nine-time champions 1-0 across town at the Trade Fair Grounds.

It was Zesco’s third league loss from nine games played in which they have collected four wins and two draws.

Zesco had themselves to blame for the loss after squandering several chances in the first half.

They even had the ball at the back of the net as early as the 3rd minute but defender Solomon Sakala’s tap-in from a Jesse Were pass was ruled-out for offside.

Two minutes later, midfielder Kelvin Mubanga skied his ball in front of an obliging goal to sum up so early in the match Zesco’s woeful form over the 270 minutes of action in which they had collected just two draws.

And Zesco paid the price for their profligacy when an unmarked Eagles defender Warren Kunda headed in Amity Shamende’s corner in the 58th minute.

Eagles killed off the contest in the 70th minute when Derrick Bulaya beat goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase to an Emmanuel Mukosha cross to stomp in the ball.

Zesco provisionally stay third on 14 points until Sunday when fourth placed Buildcon, also on 14 points, could replace them with a draw or win away at Kabwe Warriors.

Meanwhile, second placed Nkwazi have moved within two points of leaders Green Buffaloes who can restore or extend that gap if they can stay unbeaten at Nkana on Sunday.

Nkwazi drew 0-0 with tenants Kafue Celtic at their shared home ground in Lusaka at Edwin Emboela Stadium to move to 19 points from ten games played while the latter are sixth on 13 points.