9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Two Zambian drivers fined K 60,000 or two years imprisonment in default for transporting 40 illegal Immigrants

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Two Zambian drivers fined K 60,000 or two years imprisonment in default...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Department of Immigration in Katete on 3rd November, 2021 secured the convictions of two Zambian drivers.

The Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer, Namati Nshinka says among the convicted includes Funwel Banda aged 29 and Matias Phiri aged 35 who were arrested for the offence of aiding and abetting 40 undocumented Ethiopians, contrary to section 46 (1) (a) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Nshinka ,in a statement issued to to the media, said the duo were handed over to Immigration by the Police on 15th October, 2021 after they were apprehended on 14th October, 2021 at Mudzime in Katete District, Eastern province.

“This was after the duo, together with Forty (40) undocumented Ethiopians were intercepted aboard a Toyota Granvia Registration No. ACJ 1101 and a Grand Hiace Registration number : ABZ 9445 alerted members of the community who were on a night vigil to curb the theft of cattle and other properties which were rife in the area,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer explained that the two Zambian drivers failed to provide a concise explanation for their movements, prompting the members of the community to inform the Police who later apprehended them, along with the Ethiopians.

“ The two convicts appeared before the Magistrate Court in Katete on 3rd November, 2021 and each was sentenced to pay a fine of K 60,000 or in default two years imprisonment with hard labour, “ he said.

The convicts were also charged with possession of money reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71(1)(a) of the forfeiture of proceeds of crime Act No. 19 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

They are scheduled to appear in Court on 15th November, 2021 for commencement of trial as they denied the charge.

The Toyota Granvia and Grand Hiace used to transport the Ethiopians have since were forfeited to the State.

Mr Nshinka has further disclosed that the number of convictions secured by the Department between 28th October, 2021 to 4th November, 2021 to Forty-Three 43.

“During this same period the Department also apprehended Four Hundred and Forty (440) persons for various immigration offences, removed One Hundred and Fifty-Nine (159) illegal immigrants from the country and refused Sixteen (16) foreign nationals’ entry into Zambia for failing to meet entry requirements,” he added.

Mr Nshinka noted with concern the trend where drivers of motor vehicles are being hired by traffickers and smugglers to transfer or transport illegal immigrants, mostly without the knowledge of the Motor Vehicle owners.

He said the convictions of the two drivers in Katete must serve as a warning to any driver harbouring similar ideas.

He advised Motor Vehicle owners to sensitize their drivers to avoid any such temptations because the owners too risk losing vehicles used in illegal activities to the state.

Previous articleNgonga Fails to Make Final Chipolopolo Team

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Two Zambian drivers fined K 60,000 or two years imprisonment in default for transporting 40 illegal Immigrants

The Department of Immigration in Katete on 3rd November, 2021 secured the convictions of two Zambian drivers. The Department...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Hailstorm destroys buildings in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Ndola City Council says it has recorded several incidences of damaged buildings due to the hailstorm that occurred on Wednesday. NCC Public Relations...
Read more

ZEMA embarks on programme to reduce carbon emissions in Vubwi

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has embarked on a pilot programme aimed at reducing carbon emissions in order to mitigate climate change in...
Read more

Government should first reinstate those fired for Political reasons by the UPND Government- Sinkamba

General News Chief Editor - 22
Green party President Peter Sinkamba has said that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Government should, first of all, reinstate all public...
Read more

Zambia committed to conserving biodiversity

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian government says it is committed to biodiversity conservation, proper land management and fighting climate change to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of its...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.