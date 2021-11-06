Zambia is among the hundred countries that have signed the Glasgow Leaders declaration on forests to stop deforestation by 2030.

President Hichilema says the development as a milestone for Zambia as the country moves towards harnessing renewable energy.

Mr Hichilema cited solar, wind and hydroelectricity as of the renewable sources of energy government intends to promote.

The President , who is among the 200 world leaders and delegates attending the COP26, disclosed this on his official tweeter page yesterday.

“We signed the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests to stop deforestation by 2030,” the President’s tweeter post read.

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit’s first major deal.

Experts welcomed the move, but warned a previous deal in 2014 had “failed to slow deforestation at all” and commitments needed to be delivered on.

Felling trees contributes to climate change because it depletes forests that absorb vast amounts of the warming gas carbon dioxide ( CO2).