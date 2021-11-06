9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 6, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambia signs Glasgow declaration to stop deforestation by 2030

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Zambia signs Glasgow declaration to stop deforestation by 2030
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia is among the hundred countries that have signed the Glasgow Leaders declaration on forests to stop deforestation by 2030.

President Hichilema says the development as a milestone for Zambia as the country moves towards harnessing renewable energy.

Mr Hichilema cited solar, wind and hydroelectricity as of the renewable sources of energy government intends to promote.

The President , who is among the 200 world leaders and delegates attending the COP26, disclosed this on his official tweeter page yesterday.

“We signed the Glasgow Leaders Declaration on Forests to stop deforestation by 2030,” the President’s tweeter post read.

More than 100 world leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, in the COP26 climate summit’s first major deal.

Experts welcomed the move, but warned a previous deal in 2014 had “failed to slow deforestation at all” and commitments needed to be delivered on.

Felling trees contributes to climate change because it depletes forests that absorb vast amounts of the warming gas carbon dioxide ( CO2).

Previous articleTwo Zambian drivers fined K 60,000 or two years imprisonment in default for transporting 40 illegal Immigrants

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Zambia signs Glasgow declaration to stop deforestation by 2030

Zambia is among the hundred countries that have signed the Glasgow Leaders declaration on forests to stop deforestation...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two Zambian drivers fined K 60,000 or two years imprisonment in default for transporting 40 illegal Immigrants

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Department of Immigration in Katete on 3rd November, 2021 secured the convictions of two Zambian drivers. The Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer,...
Read more

Hailstorm destroys buildings in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Ndola City Council says it has recorded several incidences of damaged buildings due to the hailstorm that occurred on Wednesday. NCC Public Relations...
Read more

ZEMA embarks on programme to reduce carbon emissions in Vubwi

General News Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) has embarked on a pilot programme aimed at reducing carbon emissions in order to mitigate climate change in...
Read more

Government should first reinstate those fired for Political reasons by the UPND Government- Sinkamba

General News Chief Editor - 22
Green party President Peter Sinkamba has said that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) Government should, first of all, reinstate all public...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.