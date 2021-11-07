Senior Youth Development Officer, Musheke Kakuwa has encouraged youths in North-western province to actively participate in issues of good governance.

Mr Kakuwa says it is high time young people took a leading role and actively participated in influencing the decision making process in matters of development.

The Senior Youth Development Officer said this in an interview alongside a youth dialogue meeting on comprehensive sexuality education held in Solwezi yesterday.

“We are not going to allow a situation where decisions are made for young people without them getting involved,” Mr Kakuwa said.

He said his ministry wants to involve young people in the formulation of the eighth National Development Plan and the review of the National Youth Policy of 2015 through such platforms.

“This platform also gives young people an opportunity to air out their challenges and also to build up on these other issues of national importance,” Mr Kakuwa said.

In line with the 2022 national budget the ministry wants to ensure young people are involved in national matters especially at district and provincial levels, he said.

Mr Kakuwa has since called on youths to realize that for them to be recognized they need to take up a responsibility and have a share of the national cake.

He said starting next year the ministry wants to see a change of mindset among young people and drive the economy other than just be followers.