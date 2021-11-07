9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 7, 2021
Economy
Government in talks to expedite the completion of Mokambo road and a new border post

By Chief Editor
The government has said that it is currently engaged in talks with contractors to expedite the completion of Mokambo road and a new border post-construction project at the Mokambo border in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt.

Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga says the government wants to ensure that the construction of Mufulira Mokambo Road is expedited in order to enhance trade with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking when he officiated at a training workshop for farmers rearing Broiler chickens by Alejo Community Support Project in Mufulira District. Mr. Mulenga said the government will also construct a new border post at Mokambo border to enhance smooth trade between Zambia and Congo DR.

“I want to assure you that government will support you and we will provide a market for you by ensuring that the road is accessible and you have a new border post.

“We are currently in talks with people who will work on Mokambo road and also build the new border post, and I can assure you that this will be done, “he added.

And Alejo Community Support Project Coordinator, Alex Mutale said the project wants to become a reliable supplier of broilers both on the local and international market.

He said the project, which supports local farmers to embark on sustainable methods of chicken rearing, will next year stock 10 million broiler chickens countrywide.

And Mufulira Mayor, Tanaeli Kamanga urged farmers to develop a mindset of value addition to their products before exporting them as this will earn them more money.

The slow pace of works on the Mufulira Mokambo road have been a source of concern to the farmers who face challenges accessing the market at Mokambo border.

